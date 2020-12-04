SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 177/20
The European General Product Safety Directive (GPSD, Directive 2001/95/EC, consolidated version to January 2010) is an important act for products where there is no specific legislation. It complements sector specific legislation such as those for cosmetics, electrical and electronic products as well as toys. It does not cover food, medical devices or pharmaceuticals, which fall under separate pieces of legislation.
On December 1, 2020, the European Union (EU) published Implementing Decision (EU) 2020/1808 ('Decision') to amend Annex I to Implementing Decision (EU) 2019/1698 on the list of standards for presumption of conformity with the GPSD. The latest 'Decision' contains two important changes. It:
- Adds three standards for children's products - entries 52a, 52b and 52c
- Revises two standards - entries 37 and 57
The new Decision became effective on December 1, 2020 - the date of its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.
Highlights of the changes in the new Decision are summarized in Table 1.
|Commission Implementing Decision on European Standards for Products in Support of Directive 2001/95/EC on General Product Safety
|Entry to Annex I
|Decision (EU) 2020/1808 amending Decision (EU) 2019/1698
|Decision (EU) 2019/1698
|37
|EN ISO 1286:2010
'Ignition propensity of cigarettes (ISO 12863:2010)'
EN ISO 12863:2010/AC:2011
EN ISO 12863:2010/A1:2016
|EN ISO 1286:2010
'Ignition propensity of cigarettes (ISO 12863:2010)'
EN ISO 12863:2010/AC:2011
|52a
|EN 16890:2017
'Children's furniture - Mattresses for cots and cribs'
|---
|52b
|EN 17022:2018
'Childcare articles - Bathing aids'
|---
|52c
|EN 17072:2018
'Childcare articles - Bathtubs, stands and non-standalone bathing aids'
|---
|57
|EN ISO 20957-9:2016
'Stationary training equipment - Elliptical trainers (ISO 20957-9:2016)'
EN ISO 20957-9:2016/A1:2019
|EN ISO 20957-9:2016
'Stationary training equipment - Elliptical trainers (ISO 20957-9:2016)'
Table 1
