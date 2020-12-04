POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

4 December 2020

Director's Dealing

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that Tim Yeo, Chairman of the Company, transferred 605,263 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") into his Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP") and a further 1,521,228 Ordinary Shares into his wife's SIPP on 13 November 2020.

Further to these transactions, Mr Yeo's beneficial interest in the Company remains unchanged at 71,871,959 Ordinary Shares, including those held by Mrs Yeo, which represents 1.93% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Yeo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Powerhouse Energy Group plc b) LEI 213800MY7XIYS2BSC163 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each







GB00B4WQVY43 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.85p

2.85p 605,263

1,521,228 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,126,491 ordinary shares

£60,605 e) Date of the transaction 13 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction Off market

