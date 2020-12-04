Anzeige
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 4

Powerhouse Energy Group plc
("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

4 December 2020

Director's Dealing

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that Tim Yeo, Chairman of the Company, transferred 605,263 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") into his Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP") and a further 1,521,228 Ordinary Shares into his wife's SIPP on 13 November 2020.

Further to these transactions, Mr Yeo's beneficial interest in the Company remains unchanged at 71,871,959 Ordinary Shares, including those held by Mrs Yeo, which represents 1.93% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameTim Yeo
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Chairman
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePowerhouse Energy Group plc
b)LEI213800MY7XIYS2BSC163
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each



GB00B4WQVY43
b)Nature of the transactionShare purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.85p
2.85p		605,263
1,521,228
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,126,491 ordinary shares
£60,605
e)Date of the transaction13 November 2020
f)Place of the transactionOff market

-ENDS-

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
Tim Yeo, Executive Chairman
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce/Lydia Zychowska
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker/Zoe Alexander
Ikon Associates (Media enquiries)Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian ShawMob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

SistersmithPR (Media enquiries)

Becca Smith Mob: +447766522305

Notes for editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

