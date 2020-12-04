TOKYO, Dec 4, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and NEC Asia Pacific today announced their participation and NEC's gold sponsorship of this year's Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) x Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) from December 7-11, 2020.During the five-day festival, NEC will be presenting on 'Banks of the Future' at SFF x SWITCH's Green Shoot series and host three virtual workshops at the event. Topics covered at the workshops include how biometrics is redefining the financial industry and the benefits of banking and asset finance software on cloud and digital native architecture."NEC is developing offerings to realize banks of the future," said Daichi Iwata, Senior Director, NEC Corporation. "NEC's suite of digital offerings backed with cutting-edge AI, blockchain, biometrics and other innovative technologies can help financial institutions to be competitive and provide more fair and accessible services."This year's SFF x SWITCH will take place in a unique hybrid format, featuring a 24-hour online event platform and over 40 global satellite events in FinTech hubs around the world. Selected events in some cities will allow in-person interactions to facilitate meetings with industry leaders and sponsors in accordance to local safe distancing measures.For more information about NEC Digital Finance, please visit https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/finance/.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.