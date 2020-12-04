The scheme, which has now been halted, was expected to award a FIT of €0.0855/kWh to PV systems not exceeding 3 MW in size.Kosovo"s State Aid Commission (KNSH) has deliberated, last week, that the feed-in tariff scheme for PV installations not exceeding 3 MW in size, introduced by the country's Office of the Energy Regulator (ZRRE) in late November, is not complying with European state aid regulations. In a statement published on its Facebook page, the KNSH said the scheme, which was expected to allocate 20 MW of solar capacity and grant a fixed tariff of €0.0855/kWh, will not be implemented. ...

