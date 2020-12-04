The former company has laid off its remaining employees and locked up its offices, leaving dozens of customers and sub-contractors asking what comes next.From pv magazine USA Sungevity was founded in 2007 and was once the fifth-largest solar installer in the United States - but its story is now over. After two rounds of unannounced mass layoffs, a name change, and what was once a very promising future, Sungevity is now defunct. The final round of layoffs for the remaining employees took place on Nov. 24, followed by the announcement on Dec. 1 that a public auction will be held on Dec. 7 to divvy ...

