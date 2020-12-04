CTEK Estimates That 57% Of Motorists At Risk Of Breakdown This Winter Due To An Undercharged Or Failing Battery

CTEK warns drivers: Don't get left out in the cold this winter

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When winter kicks in with its freezing temperatures, drivers need their car batteries to perform at maximum capability. And as temperatures drop in the morning, CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, urges car owners to be prepared and protect against battery failure when the first chill strikes.

A CTEK workshop survey has identified that as many as 25% of vehicles have a battery that could potentially fail during the current cold snap - placing car owners at severe risk of breakdown, just when they need their car the most.

A further 32% of vehicles are at some risk of battery failure if action is not taken to maintain the condition of the battery.

COVID-19 is also having an impact on vehicle battery health; with many people home-bound under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, car batteries are far more likely to fall flat the less frequently the car is driven or charged.

Then drivers need to consider what happens to the battery when cold weather strikes. Battery performance can reduce by 35% when temperatures hit freezing and fall by as much as 50% if temperatures go even colder.

So with as many as 1 in 2 vehicles driving around with an undercharged or failing battery, it becomes more important than ever this week to ensure that batteries are charged ready for the winter.

Figures released by leading breakdown companies place battery failure as the single biggest cause of breakdowns during the winter. At freezing temperatures an engine's starting power requirement can increase by as much as 250% when compared to that of a summer's day. Furthermore with additional drains on the battery e.g. heated screens and seats, headlights and an increase in short journeys during the winter, the battery is being placed under a huge amount of strain - no wonder breakdown companies are so busy!

Stefan Lind, Director at CTEK explains "Motorists get a false sense of security when it comes to the state of their battery when temperatures are that bit warmer. If the battery is undercharged during this period it will still probably be able to start the vehicle, as it doesn't need as much energy to get the engine going. Motorists won't realise that their battery is undercharged. When temperatures do drop, the battery won't have enough power to start the engine - in other words you will experience a 'flat' battery."

CTEK recommends the regular use of a smart battery charger such at the CTEK MXS 5.0. The charger offers a unique, 5Amp eight step-approach to battery charging to maximise the power and lifetime of the battery. Its unique technology means that it can safely maintain all types of 12V lead-acid vehicle battery.

Stefan Lind explains "As vehicle technology becomes increasingly complex, so does the requirement for greater support from the battery so that it can provide optimum power to the vehicle - it is the heart of the vehicle and without a regular charge with a good quality battery charger motorists are at increased risk of breakdown."

