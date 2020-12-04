CureVac AG: CureVac Appoints Antony Blanc as Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

TÜBINGEN, GERMANY and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today that Antony Blanc, PhD, was appointed Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of CureVac. In this role, he will be responsible for building the network of partnerships that will support the growth of CureVac, for developing the competitiveness and commercial relevance of the company's programs in development and for building the commercial organization.

"We welcome Antony with his expertise and believe that he will be a great asset to the company," said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac. "He combines expertise in science and business with specific knowledge in RNA research. This will further support the company's efforts to develop mRNA-based medicines."

"It is great timing that Antony is joining the executive board of CureVac now," said Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, CEO of CureVac. "Antony will be an additional highly experienced team member and can further support our corporate business development agenda and growth of the company."

Antony Blanc previously served biotech clients in Europe as an Associate Partner with McKinsey & Company. Between 2009 and 2017, he developed deep and broad cross-functional expertise in vaccines by serving in several senior roles at GSK Vaccines, including leading strategic marketing, strategic pricing, joint ventures and the integration of the Novartis Vaccines business unit. From 2000 to 2009, Blanc held leadership roles at several biotech companies, such as Chief Business Officer at Synosia and Head of Biopharma at Syngenta. He started his career at the strategy consulting firm McKinsey & Company in 1994, focusing on pharma and biotech. He holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and a BS.c. in Biochemistry from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

Antony is pleased to join CureVac and to work on mRNA, as mRNA was always special to him: "My Ph.D. thesis was about translational control of mRNA, and it is a wonderful twist of events that after all the experience I have been able to gather in consulting, biotech and vaccines, I am returning to mRNA."

About CVnCoV

CureVac began development of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in January 2020. The compound is an optimized, non-chemically modified mRNA, encoding the pre-fusion stabilized full-length spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Phase 1 and 2a clinical trials of CVnCoV began in June and September 2020, respectively. Phase 1 interim data reported in November 2020 showed that CVnCoV was generally well tolerated across all tested doses and induced strong antibody responses in addition to first indication of T cell activation. The quality of immune response was comparable to recovered COVID-19 patients, mimicking the immune response after natural COVID-19 infection. The data support CureVac's decision to advance a 12µg dose in its upcoming pivotal Phase 2b/3 study, which CureVac plans to initiate before the end of 2020. Clinical trial material is provided by the company's substantial production capacities for mRNA vaccines at its headquarters in Tübingen, supported by the current expansion of manufacturing capacities to allow for broad-scale manufacturing of CVnCoV for potential commercial supply preparedness.

About CureVac

CureVac is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 500 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

