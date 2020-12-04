Anzeige
Tri-Star Resources Plc - Director Changes

PR Newswire

London, December 4

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

4 December 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star", "TSTR" or the "Company")

Director Changes

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR) announces that following the result of the General Meeting held on 2 December 2020, which approved the cancellation of the Company's admission to AIM and the subsequent reregistration of the Company as a private company, Adrian Collins has stepped down as Chairman and director of Tri-Star.

David Facey, CEO, commented, "We would like to thank Adrian wholeheartedly for the commitment, experience and wisdom that he has brought to TSTR and wish him well for the future."

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc
David Facey, CEO/ CFO 		c/o SBP
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis / Beth Melluish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Jeff Keating/ Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
finnCap Ltd (Broker)
Christopher Raggett / Camille Gochez
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors:

Tri-Star's principal interest is in an antimony and gold production facility (the "SPMP Project"). The SPMP Project is based in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman, and is being developed by Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an Omani company in which Tri-Star has a 16.3% equity interest.

