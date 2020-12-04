The two newly introduced green contracts, daily and weekly, are in addition to already operational intra-day and day-ahead contingency contracts in the green market.From pv magazine India The Indian Energy Exchange, India's premier energy trading platform, has announced the expansion of its delivery-based green market with the launch of two new products, a green daily contract and a green weekly contract. With this launch, IEX Green Market now has four contracts, and offers greater choice to market participants to buy renewable energy on the same day and up to 11 days ahead. Trading made possible ...

