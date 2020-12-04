With effect from 12/7/2020, the subscription rights in NextCell Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including 12/17/2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NXTCL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015243399 Order book ID: 211323 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 12/7/2020, the paid subscription shares in NextCell Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including 1/7/2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NXTCL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015243407 Order book ID: 211321 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com