IDBS, a software informatics solution provider for biotech and pharma, today announced the launch of Polar, establishing a new product category, BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM), aimed at streamlining drug development and manufacturing in biopharma research.

The development of biologics is a dynamic process and those who are most successful must be able to adapt to changes in process or technology rapidly. IDBS data has found that without effective BPLM, the development of a biologic can take up to three years longer than it should, which impacts both patients and a company's bottom line. Although biopharma companies recognize the need for efficiency, quality and data integrity, most are still losing time to paper records, Excel and other ad-hoc systems that delay results and jeopardize process understanding and quality. Without more efficient systems, companies will continue to generate irreproducible results, which leads to repeated work, failure to extract insights and delays innovation.

"Bringing a drug to market is a very complex process which continues post-commercialization," said Umay Saplakoglu, Chief Digital Officer at Cytiva. "A major challenge today is that knowledge that is developed throughout the phases of discovery does not always get transferred and instead exists in silos in equipment, in someone's notebook or in a database. There are no collaborative platforms where you can analyze the data and draw insights from it. This remains one of the biggest challenges facing industry today."

Polar is designed to be rapidly deployed to solve workflow, process quality, collaboration and data analysis challenges that have troubled currently available software solutions including LIMS and ELN. It will reduce manual data processing and transcription, leading to fewer human errors and improved overall accuracy, and includes comprehensive search capabilities that help users find what they are looking for, reducing the need to unnecessarily duplicate processes. Furthermore, by creating a highly contextualized data backbone that supports the whole development lifecycle, Polar offers out-of-the-box insight and analytics, helping companies to realize the benefits of modelling and simulation, helping drive innovation and reduce time-to-market.

Polar, will enable companies to more effectively navigate the complexities and inefficiencies of the drug development lifecycle, while reaping the transformational benefits that come from a well curated process and quality data backbone.

"Many of our customers are at the cutting-edge of biopharmaceutical development, working to provide patients with novel therapies that improve their health and well-being," said Pietro Forgione, Vice President of Strategy at IDBS. "The time and cost of delivering new therapies and vaccines to patients remains one of the biggest challenges for our industry as we embark on this pivotal decade of industrialized biology and biopharma 4.0. Many companies are struggling to fully embrace the power of digital infrastructure at a time when increased efficiency and data driven insight will make all the difference in the race to market novel products that will transform patient lives."

IDBS helps research and development (R&D) teams around the world make discoveries that have the potential to transform the lives of populations worldwide. The IDBS Bioprocess Solution offers streamlined process development workflows and analytics, accelerating time to market and enabling innovation.

Our diverse customer list includes 22 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, and other R&D-driven organizations in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, food and beverage, and healthcare serving over 50,000 researchers in 25 countries.

Privately held since 1989, IDBS joined Danaher's Life Sciences platform at the end of 2017. IDBS will help provide the foundation for a portfolio of life sciences informatics and knowledge management solutions, within Danaher, that will accelerate the speed of discovering, developing and producing new drugs and therapies.

