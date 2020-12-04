Anzeige
Freitag, 04.12.2020
Die "Achtfach-Wette" mit über 3.000 "Hebelfaktoren": Eine äußerst große Spekulation!
WKN: 4472 ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
04.12.2020 | 14:22
TF Bank has successfully issued subordinated Tier 2 bonds

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or the "Company") has issued subordinated Tier 2 bonds in the amount of SEK 100 million with final maturity in December 2030 and first call date in December 2025 (the "New Bonds"). The New Bonds carry a floating rate interest of 3-month Stibor + 550 bps per annum. The issue received strong interest from both large institutions and private investors.

As a result of the issue of the New Bonds, the Company will repurchase SEK 48 million of its outstanding Tier 2 bonds with first call date on 14 December 2020 (ISIN: SE0007783477) (the "Existing Bonds"). The Company intends to redeem the residual amount of the Existing Bonds, SEK 52 million, on the next interest payment date being 14 March 2021 in accordance with the terms of the consent that was granted by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 26 November 2020.

ABG Sundal Collier AB acted as financial advisor and sole bookrunner in the transaction and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acted as legal counsel.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO och Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 4 December 2020 at 14.00 CET.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-has-successfully-issued-subordinated-tier-2-bonds,c3249419

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3249419/1344397.pdf

Press release PDF

© 2020 PR Newswire
