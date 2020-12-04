DJ Travis Perkins: Directorate Change

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 04-Dec-2020 / 12:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins: Directorate Change Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that at its meeting on 3 December 2020 the Board agreed that effective 1 January 2021 Blair Illingworth will assume the Chairmanship of the Company's Stay Safe Committee from Pete Redfern. Pete will remain a member of the Stay Safe Committee. This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11(3). - ENDS - Enquiries: Robin Miller - General Counsel & Company Secretary T: +44 (0)1604 503774 E: robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89076 EQS News ID: 1152922 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2020 07:50 ET (12:50 GMT)