PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-October 2020 against the same period the year before 04-Dec-2020 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-October 2020 against the same period the year before 04.12.2020 Normalized[1] cargo turnover of the Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) totaled 92.7 million tons (-21.9%). Liquid cargo Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 73.8 million tons, down by 23.6 million tons (-24.2%). The indicator was mostly affected by decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-32%, or 21.6 million tons) against the backdrop of a general decline in cargo turnover of this raw material in Russian ports, following the global trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020. Dry cargo Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 18.9 million tons (-11%, or 2.4 million tons), including 5.8 million tons of bulk cargo (+8,7%, or 0.5 million tons). The increase in bulk cargo transshipment partially offset the decline in ferrous metal and cast iron turnover, as their transshipment volume amounted to 8.1 million tons (-16.3%, or 1.6 million tons). NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: MSidorov@ncsp.com (for press) =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: in the transshipment volume, the turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 is not taken into account. ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 89075 EQS News ID: 1152916 End of Announcement EQS News Service

