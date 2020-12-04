The "Europe Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising demand for convenience and nutrition-enabled products, owing to the hectic work schedules of the consumers. Additionally, ready-to-drink coffee, being an excellent source of instant energy, is becoming popular among youngsters as well as the middle-aged working population.

Furthermore, with the trend for carbonated drinks declining, several forms of soft drinks flocking the market, and many coffee options entering the beverage category, the RTD coffee market is expected to experience a boost. Moreover, the increase in disposable income in the developing economies is another factor triggering the growth of the RTD coffee market in this region.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Number of Specialty Stores

Coffee experienced rapid development, in terms of consumption, within a limited period in recent years, as there is a trend toward a coffee culture, which has been developed over the last decade, largely due to the influence of western culture, especially the younger generation. Furthermore, health awareness among educated consumers with comparatively strong consumption preference is boosting the purchase of coffee, especially the ready-to-drink coffees from specialty stores. Coffee chains like Starbucks have been expanding their coffee culture by increasing the number of specialty stores in the region.

Bottled RTD Coffee Gaining Momentum

Packing of all beverages by almost all major players are made more attractive, so as to increase the sales of their products. Bottles such as glass bottles and pet bottles are widely used for RTD coffee distribution, among which pet bottles are preferred more than the traditional glass bottles owing to the new technology that enables these bottles to do more than just hold beverages. These bottles aid in improving the shelf life and preservation apart from being available in economy formats. Pet bottles are manufactured in such a way that consumers can either heat or cool the coffee depending on their requirements. These hot/cool bottles come in a handy 'grab and go' sizes and can be used conveniently. Also, since the consumers are concerned about the usage of plastics, as the food or beverages stored in these plastic boxes are detrimental to the health of the humans, the majority of the consumers are shifting their preference to RTD coffee packed in glass bottles and PET bottles.

Competitive Landscape

The European ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market is highly competitive in nature, having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market shares and with innovation in products being a major strategic approach adopted by leading players. Additionally, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships with other companies are common strategies to enhance the company's presence and boost the market.

Key players dominating the market include Starbucks Coffee Company, Costa Limited, DD IP Holder LLC, and The Coca-Cola Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Packaging

5.1.1 Bottles (Glass and PET)

5.1.2 Cans

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialist Stores

5.2.4 Foodservice Channel

5.2.5 Online Retail Stores

5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Starbucks Coffee Company

6.3.2 Costa Limited

6.3.3 DD IP Holder LLC

6.3.4 The Coca-Cola Company

6.3.5 Artemis Brew Ltd

6.3.6 Third Wave Coffee Ventures Ltd

6.3.7 Glacierfire

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj0pof

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005346/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900