Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2020) - The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLES) owner of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., that presently operates LiftKits4Less and soon to be launched autoparts4less.com, a premiere online marketplace for automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, today announced that it has engaged Investor Acquisition Advisors (IAA) to manage a comprehensive strategic investor relations program.



Investor Acquisition Advisors has been tasked by The 4Less Group, Inc. (FLES) to provide in-depth investor acquisition strategies, Reg A+ Crowdfunding expertise and Social Media Branding to share The 4Less Group, Inc. story to investors and customers.

IAA, run by Mike Brette J.D. and Jon Stoddard, is a leading investor acquisition advisor to public and going public Reg A+ Tier II issuers. The core of IAA services is their world-renowned equity research platform and deep digital marketing expertise.



"We could not be more excited to start working with Investor Acquisition Advisors," said Tim Armes, President of FLES, "we expect a lot more investors to take notice once they start implementing the comprehensive outreach program they have planned."

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out and launching in early spring of 2021 a multi-vendor automotive parts marketplace (as opposed to reseller sites) with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted "niche" web sites and potentially a used auto parts exchange as well.

Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:

Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com

Investor Relations:

Jon Stoddard

InvestorAcquisitionAdvisors.com

520-488-6704

jon@InvestorAcquisitionAdvisors.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69501