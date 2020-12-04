Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:15 pm Eastern time. Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Concurrently with RIWI's presentation, the updated investor slide deck will be accessible on the "Investors" page on RIWI's website, located at: https://riwi.com/investor-info

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference is taking place on December 8-9, 2020. RIWI invites our shareholders and all interested parties to explore small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, deal making and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/

Recent Interviews Profiling Applications of RIWI for the Finance and Corporate Sectors

1. 'Profiting From Data' with Neil Seeman, Founder & CEO of RIWI (October 20, 2020)

The host, Emmett Kilduff, founder and CEO of Eagle Alpha, talks to Neil Seeman about COVID-19 trends to better predict and track current economic issues, and discusses applications of RIWI data feeds by financial institutions.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/profiting-from-data-neil-seeman-founder-ceo-riwi-recorded/id1532057122?i=1000499502221

2. The Legacy Polling Industry's "Instrument Error" and the U.S. 2020 Presidential Election (November 20, 2020)

Association 100's Jennifer Curley interviews Neil Seeman to discuss why instrument error is the core problem with traditional polling - and why it is getting worse. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpCImx2OANA

3. The Alternative Data Podcast: "The RIWI Episode" (November 30, 2020)

The host, Mark Fleming-Williams, speaks with Neil Seeman about RIWI's global technology system, which involves "taking advantage of nuances in the World Wide Web's plumbing" and enables "unusual access to populations in hard-to-reach geographies like China".

https://shows.acast.com/the-alternative-data-podcast/episodes/the-riwi-episode

RIWI to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15, 2020

RIWI will also be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2 pm Eastern time to a live, virtual audience.

View RIWI's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/RIWI.V

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform, and you can register here: ve.mysequire.com/

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com. In September 2020, LD Micro, Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer

danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

