By the end of October, about 2 million PV systems were operational throughout Germany, according to the German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar).From pv magazine Germany By the end of October, roughly 2 million PV systems were in operation across Germany, according to the German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar), which cited statistics from the the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). The installed PV systems in Germany are able to generate around 50 billion kWh of electricity per year. They could theoretically cover the power consumption of 17 million average households. For ...

