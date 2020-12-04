Cinedigm Corp.: The Weather Channel's Local Now Expands OTT Streaming Offerings With Cinedigm Distribution Partnership

The Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, Gametoon, FashionBox, CONtv, Anime, Comedy Dynamics and BAMBU are Among Channels Now Available on Local Now

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / The Weather Channel's free streaming service, Local Now, today announced a distribution partnership with Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), which includes a new slate of streaming channels. This collaboration is part of Local Now's commitment to expanding the depth, availability, and entertainment value of its programming offerings. The Local Now audience will now have 24/7 access to engaging, marquee channels, including The Bob Ross Channel, Gametoon, FashionBox, Art House HD, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, Docurama, So...Real, So...Dramatic, BAMBU, and more. Cinedigm channels will also become available on Local Now's portfolio of OTT, CTV, mobile, and TV platforms at the end of the year.

As Local Now continues to expand both its national reach and the power of its localized, in-depth programming, the Local Now user experience is being elevated as additional real-time information and original programming from top-tier channel partners are integrated within the app and its VOD streaming capabilities.

Local Now currently serves a diverse audience, reaching more than 225 markets across the nation. With this latest partnership, the platform continues to improve by providing more entertainment content in addition to its timely local news, weather updates, lifestyle and films for viewers who have cut the cord and transitioned to non-traditional television consumption.

"We're focused on providing a wide variety of local news and entertainment to our users. Cinedigm's channels deliver a great mix of entertainment," said Michael Senzon, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Local Now. "No other platform is providing depth across news and entertainment like Local Now, and partners like Cinedigm are paramount in helping us deliver on that promise."

"Local Now provides a compelling blend of what streaming consumers want: live, local and broad-based entertainment choices," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Networks. "Local Now's broad reach and unique audience helps further our mission of reaching cord-cutters on compelling discovery platforms."

Local Now features The Weather Channel's advanced weather reporting technology along with a roster of top content partners, including Reuters, Associated Press, Thrillist, Curbed, Yelp, Cheddar, Vox and more. Local Now is available across a portfolio of OTT, CTV, mobile, and TV platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xumo, MobiTV, fuboTV, Plex, DISH, Altice, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, iOS, Android, Vizio, Samsung (Tizen) and web/mobile web.

Local Now, a subsidiary of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is a streaming service that is changing the way Americans get news about their communities. Produced by the same people who bring you the award-winning The Weather Channel, Local Now delivers real-time, local news, weather, sports, traffic, television shows, movies, and lifestyle information through unique technology that provides localized information to more than 200 markets across the United States. Local Now is available across a portfolio of OTT, CTV, mobile, and TV platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xumo, MobiTV, fuboTV, Plex, DISH, Altice, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, iOS, Android, Vizio, Samsung (Tizen) and web/mobile web. For more information, visit: www.localnow.com.

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com.

