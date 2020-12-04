UK Mortgages Ltd - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI Number: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

(The "Company")

4 December 2020

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Ordinary Resolution set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 13 November 2020 was duly passed.

Chris Waldron, Chairman, said today: "I am delighted that shareholders have today approved the revised mandate for the fund, with its focus on increasing dividend cover and enhancing liquidity and returns. We look forward to working with our Portfolio Manager, TwentyFour Asset Management, to deliver on those objectives."

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For For

% Against Against

% Abstain 1 136,290,917 80.5 33,018,371 19.5 3,095,967

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.



