Now Providing Financial Advisory Services for Cannabis Companies

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2020) - Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CSLI) announces it has successfully completed the launch of MKH Finance. Mr. Sam Barraza, CEO of MKH Ventures, states, 'We are excited about the new direction of CSLI. As promised one of our first steps is to have our shareholders learn about the multiple streams of revenue owned by the company that allow for our growth in the expanding cannabis market. We have developed relationships that help support the capital needs of the cannabis industry. At MKH Finance, through our parent company of MKH Ventures, we have access to both private and public financing that can be readily deployed in as little as 72 hours. In the cannabis industry time is money and money is the tool to most effectively use time. Our goal is support our clients with debt or equity capital through loans or revolving lines of credit, leases of property we own, or investing in businesses using cash or shares of our common stock. Thanks to Mr. Munck, our Director of Business Development, we are assisting JV partners to secure a new building through direct investment from MKH Ventures with a certain percentage of operations and cultivation coming back to our balance sheet. In the coming weeks, we will highlight each of the multi-million-dollar contracts."

With the global legal marijuana market size expected to reach USD 73.6 billion by 2027 and with potential national legalization, we are confident that our management team will efficiently capitalize on the various real estate, finance, and consulting services we provide to maximize shareholder value."

Mr. Barraza adds, "I'd like to highlight the services we are currently providing:

Start Up/Bridge/Expansion Capital Debt and equity Investments Inventory and Equipment Financing Merger & Acquisitions Business loans

Mr. Barraza continues, "Our company is committed to being transparent with the Shareholders. We are proceeding with no reverse split, and no "toxic" funding. Expect updating to our website and Twitter feeds as we continue to focus on business expansion and the existing cannabis consulting business which is in revenues and expanding. "

About MKH Ventures, LLC

MKH Ventures, LLC /Critical Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation, invests and provides services to emerging growth and profitable companies in the Cannabis markets, Real Estate markets and the Financial Services markets.

