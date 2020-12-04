BYD more than doubled November vehicle sales but posted a drop in January-to-November business. Xinyi Glass is looking to grow its assets, while GCL-Poly is raising capital.Carmaker BYD yesterday announced monthly revenue figures which showed pure electric vehicle sales of 18,220 last month, up from 8,000 in November 2019. The year-to-date figure of 111,488 was down on the 139,246 sold in the first 11 months of last year. "New energy" bus sales leapt from 432 in November last year to 1,025 this time around, with year-to-date figures almost doubling, from 4,100 to 8,121. Traditional vehicle sales ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...