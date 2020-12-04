Dustin Knox, Co-Owner of Chicken and Guns, Comments on the Role of Social Media in Building a Successful Food Cart Business

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Marketing has always been an integral part of a brand's business growth strategy, but in today's world, traditional communication channels (print, radio, and television) have been eclipsed by digital platforms, notably social media networks. While this has required adjustment and a revision of established practices, it has also provided an incredible opportunity to budding entrepreneurs and small business ventures, offering them a cost-effective way to build brand awareness and reach their target customer base. "Whether a one-person operation or an enterprise with thousands of employees, modern-day businesses cannot afford to dismiss social media as a marketing tool," says Dustin Knox, co-owner of Portland, OR-based street food establishment Chicken and Guns. "For small ventures like food carts, a strong social media presence is a prerequisite for success: as research indicates, consumers not only expect to find a brand on the platforms they use, but they are also inclined to take action that will give this business an advantage over its competitors."

By virtue of its sheer size and entrenched status, Facebook tends to be the first network people think of in a conversation revolving around social media. Although this platform absolutely has its place in a marketing strategy, food cart operators should avoid the mistake of concentrating all their efforts there, Dustin Knox points out. The veteran restaurateur explains, "The very nature of the mobile food business makes it imperative to engage with audiences across multiple social media networks. Given its focus on visual content, Instagram seems like the perfect tool for food cart owners, but on its own, it will fail to raise awareness and drive bottom-line growth. It needs to be utilized in combination with other platforms: for example, Twitter has emerged as the leading network for discovery, making it especially useful for food carts as they have to keep patrons informed about their latest location."

Among the top challenges for brands are identifying their target audience and selecting the social media platforms that would ensure maximum reach, Dustin Knox says, adding that it is also essential to post quality content, foster engagement, and build an authentic voice. A carefully devised and properly executed social media strategy translates into revenue growth, which is vital for the survival and success of small businesses such as food carts. According to data from Pew Research and Sprout Social, 89% of consumers will purchase from a brand they keep track of on social media, 84% will give it preference over a competitor, and 75% will spend more with brands they follow. To maximize outcomes, food cart operators mapping out a social media strategy should take into account the main reasons why consumers engage with businesses online, namely to discover new products or services, receive the latest company news, and learn about promotions and discounts.

Dustin Knox is a seasoned restauranteur who has been instrumental in establishing the reputation of Portland, OR as a thriving food cart hub. His most recent business venture is Chicken and Guns, which he launched in partnership with Todd Radcliffe in 2015. Inspired by their travels across Central and South America, the two set up shop in the Cartopia pod in Southeast Portland to offer customers a menu that is simple yet unique thanks to the combination of Latin grilling techniques and the spices and flavors of Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, and the Caribbean.

Dustin Knox - Co-Owner of Portland's Chicken and Guns: http://dustinknoxnews.com

Dustin Knox, Co-Owner of Chicken and Guns, Discusses the Growing Appreciation for Latin-Style Cuisine: https://www.yahoo.com/now/dustin-knox-co-owner-chicken-135800642.html

Dustin Knox (@schoolofthehardknox) - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/schoolofthehardknox

Contact Information:

Dustin Knox

Chicken and Guns

1207 SE Hawthorne Avenue

Portland, OR 97214

503-234-7236

info@chickenandguns.com

https://www.chickenandguns.com

SOURCE: Chicken and Guns

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619509/Dustin-Knox-Co-Owner-of-Chicken-and-Guns-Comments-on-the-Role-of-Social-Media-in-Building-a-Successful-Food-Cart-Business