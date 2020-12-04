Internet Marketing Company: Top Winter Driving Tips Drivers Should Follow

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website has recently launched a guide that presents the most important driving tips to follow during winter.

Driving during winter can be extremely hazardous. Icy roads, freezing temperatures and snowstorms are serious impediments. If a person ventures forth and decides to drive, he should follow the next tips:

Avoid tailgating.

Usually, drivers should follow the "3-4 seconds", meaning that they should keep a 3-4 seconds distance from the car ahead. During winter drivers should add extra space and maintain 8 to 10 seconds of distance from the car in front. Keep this in mind when approaching a parking lot near a hypermarket/mall Adapt driving style to weather conditions. Speed limits are based on perfect road conditions. In winter driving conditions, going 65 mph on the highway is really risky. Reduce speed to a safer limit. Also, do not be stressed by a driver behind you who is tailgating or flashing his lights. Think at your safety first. If necessary, pull to the side of the road to let the driver pass.

Pay extra attention to parking lots.

Parking lots are more dangerous than one may think. Pay extra care to the surrounding traffic when parking near a mall or hypermarket. Some drivers may be distracted by all sorts of billboards and TV screens. Avoid using cruise control. Deactivate cruise control when driving on a road covered with ice or snow. If the vehicle loses traction on a patch of ice, cruise control will accelerate to try to maintain speed. In many cases, the driver will lose control and the car will collide with another vehicle or a structure.

Check batteries, fluids and tires.

Do not venture outside without inspecting the car first. Make sure that the battery is not near-depletions, the tires have a consistent thread and the liquids are at acceptable levels. Also, check if all lights are working properly. Monitor the weather. Sometimes, the best driving tip is not to drive at all. If there's a massive snowstorm expected, the driver should better wait for it to pass. Also, freezing cold temperatures may damage car components. The recent polar vortex is one example.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Winter can be a challenge even for veteran drivers. Check our website for more winter-driving tips", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

