Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2020) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") advises of ongoing corporate activities.

Belgravia Hartford Subsidiaries

On November 20, 2020, Belgravia Hartford Estates Corp. (formerly, Trigon Exploration Utah Inc.) was authorized to do business in the States of Florida and Utah. This subsidiary will seek selective opportunities in the real estate market in the USA with expansion to further US States to be considered.

On November 25, 2020, articles of amendment were filed to change the name of Intercontinental Potash Corp. to Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp, a federally incorporated Canadian company. A separate board will be appointed to include independent directors in order to acquire mining properties for the purpose of directing capital to mineral exploration and development under the parent ownership of Belgravia Hartford.

Belgravia Hartford Investment Advisory Committee

Belgravia welcomes Mr. Joseph Victor Cacciatore, founder and creator of Lacuna Lofts, to its Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Cacciatore is a fourth-generation real estate developer from Chicago, Illinois and a graduate of DePaul University. He started his career at the Cacciatore family-owned Lakeside Bank and currently advises the Chicago Media Angels and the Kanye West Finance Committee.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, Belgravia Hartford, stated, "The restructured subsidiaries enable Belgravia to maximize its significant tax shelters from the last decade. Initially, Belgravia plans to acquire and explore junior mining assets through its Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets subsidiary. The liquidity from capital will be primarily deployed for expansion and growth of each wholly-owned subsidiary. The addition of Mr. Cacciatore to the Investment Advisory Committee, provides an incredible resource to access a new wave of opportunities for noteworthy project acquisitions and further capital if required."

Belgravia Hartford Investments

On November 25, 2020, GameSquare and Reciprocity announced a Letter of Intent ("LOI") for GameSquare to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reciprocity. Reciprocity's common shareholders will receive roughly 1.3 GSQ shares for every 1 Reciprocity share. Belgravia Hartford owns 779,590 shares of Reciprocity.

Belgravia Hartford holds two significant positions over 10% of the issued securities in the following:

Blackrock Gold Corp 11,086,200 common shares 1,000,000 warrants priced at $0.30 expiring January 20, 2022

Imperial Mining Group 10,442,181 common shares 1,818,181 Warrants at $0.055 expiring July 23, 2022 4,666,667 Warrants at $0.11 expiring September 10, 2022



Belgravia Hartford continues to earn interest at a rate of 18% on $325,000 which is owed by Zonetail. One full year of interest has been paid through 2019 and one full year of interest has been accumulated and continuing as of November 2020. Belgravia remains confident in collecting the outstanding debt owed including the interest.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.

(416) 779-3268

mazodi@blgv.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69535