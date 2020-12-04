Anzeige
Freitag, 04.12.2020
Die "Achtfach-Wette" mit über 3.000 "Hebelfaktoren": Eine äußerst große Spekulation!
WKN: A2PK7M ISIN: SE0012673291 
04.12.20
08:05 Uhr
8,330 Euro
-0,010
-0,12 %
PR Newswire
04.12.2020 | 16:52
Issuance of new shares in Mentice AB (publ) has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding the acquisition of the assets from Vascular Simulations Inc 571,974 shares have been issued at a subscription price of SEK 86.16 and regarding the acquisition of the assets from EQIP Inc, 9,469 shares have been issued at a subscription price of SEK 84.28.

The total number of shares in Mentice AB after registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office amounts to 24,727,995 shares. Through the issuance of new shares, the share capital in Mentice AB has increased to SEK 1,236,399.75.

For details on the acquisitions, please refer to press releases dated October 1, 2020 and October 8, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice
E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610
Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mentice-ab/r/issuance-of-new-shares-in-mentice-ab--publ--has-been-registered-with-the-swedish-companies-registrat,c3249537

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18275/3249537/1344486.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
