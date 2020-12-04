Issuance of new shares in Mentice AB (publ) has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding the acquisition of the assets from Vascular Simulations Inc 571,974 shares have been issued at a subscription price of SEK 86.16 and regarding the acquisition of the assets from EQIP Inc, 9,469 shares have been issued at a subscription price of SEK 84.28.

The total number of shares in Mentice AB after registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office amounts to 24,727,995 shares. Through the issuance of new shares, the share capital in Mentice AB has increased to SEK 1,236,399.75.

For details on the acquisitions, please refer to press releases dated October 1, 2020 and October 8, 2020.

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

