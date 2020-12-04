Trintech, Inc.: Trintech CEO Teresa Mackintosh Recognized Among D CEO's Dallas 500 for 4th Year in a Row and on The Lancer Group's Inaugural "Top 25 Women in PE-Backed Software Companies" List

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced its CEO, Teresa Mackintosh, has been listed among D CEO's Dallas 500 for the 4th year in a row and on The Lancer Group's inaugural "Top 25 Women in PE- Backed Software Companies" list.

Dallas 500 is a special edition of D CEO Magazine that celebrates the most influential business leaders in North Texas. Unprecedented in scope, it's the result of a year-long research initiative by the editors of D CEO, which has been named the country's best regional business magazine for the last four years. Dallas 500 provides a personal, engaging look at the leaders who make Dallas-Fort Worth's economy tick.

The Lancer Group's inaugural "Top 25 Women in PE-Backed Software Companies" list highlights the accomplishments of successful executives leading high-performing and fast-growing organizations. Winners were nominated by their network of private equity partners, board members, and executives as some of the most talented leaders driving value creation in private equity-backed software companies.

"I am honored to be recognized on both D CEO's Dallas 500 and The Lancer Group's "Top 25 Women in PE-Backed Software Companies" lists as I see these recognitions as a direct reflection of the incredible achievements my team has accomplished over this past year," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "I am also equally honored to be recognized as a part of a group of trailblazers in the Dallas-Forth Worth area and an esteemed group of women who are leading innovative and next-generation technology solutions for many of the world's most valuable brands."

Teresa Mackintosh has over 20 years working with the Accounting, Tax and Finance functions of companies world-wide, helping them to be a catalyst for organizational innovation. She has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting," and has also been named to the "Most Powerful Women in Accounting" list several times. In addition, she was recently recognized as one of the "Most Powerful Business Leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth" in D CEO's Dallas 500 (2018, 2019, 2020) as well as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 award winner in the southwest region.

About D CEO

D CEO's mission is to build community among top North Texas executives through insightful, authoritative, and provocative articles about local businesses and businesspeople, written by the region's leading journalists. They cover emerging entrepreneurs - the top CEOs of tomorrow - and provide expert analysis with regular columns on key topics such as real estate, law, health care, and technology.

About The Lancer Group

The Lancer Group is a leading retained executive search firm that is trusted by private equity firms, their portfolio companies and public corporations to deliver high-impact senior leaders. The firm specializes in board-driven search mandates for portfolio companies in tech-enabled services and software. Functional expertise is C-suite executives (CEOs, CFOs, CROs) and board directors as well as private equity investment professionals and operating partners. For more information, please visit: The Lancer Group (www.thelancergroup.com).

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

