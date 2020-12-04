EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. - New Listing on the CSE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) ("EYEFI" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to announce today the listing of its common shares on the CSE.

Through EYEfi's innovative range of spatial, cloud, mobile, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensor and IP licensing products and services, EYEfi is going about fundamentally changing the intelligence gathering and situational awareness capabilities of people, devices, platforms and systems.

The Company's culture is well-founded on its core mission to innovate and solve real-world problems for customers, particularly those in emergency management and incident response, by adapting EYEfi's proprietary technology.

EYEfi has contracts with Fujitsu Australia, Telstra Corporation Limited, VicRoads, Melbourne Water, and has deployed its technology within Australia and across several major New Zealand councils, such as Wellington, Dunedin, Clutha, Mackenzie, New Plymouth and Whakatane.

"Our public listing on the CSE is a major accomplishment for the team and shareholders, in creating shareholder value and allowing investors to participate in our continued success. We can now accelerate our product development plans, expand our business partnerships here in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States, and continue our agenda in becoming a leading provider of intelligence gathering and situational awareness technology to government and industry customers," stated Simon Langdon, CEO and founder, EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

The current issued share capital of the Company is 23,005,600 fully paid shares. There are 640,000 outstanding options to acquire 640,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for two years from the first day of trading on the CSE.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

EYEfi Cloud incorporates "software capability plugins" that enable its products to be used in different real-world applications, such as the smart waste plugin for waste bins, and smart drain plugin for storm water pits, and an automated incident management plugin for emergency management and incident response.

EYEfi is rolling out the smart waste and smart bin technology in Australia and New Zealand through its Channel Partners, such as Fujitsu.

The Company has a proven business model of delivering innovative products and technology that solve real-world problems for its customers, with sustained profitability over time. Revenue growth has been achieved through strong growth from clients in industries related to monitoring assets and infrastructure, emergency management and incidence response.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Simon Langdon"

Simon Langdon, CEO

For more information contact:

Simon Langdon

Chief Executive Officer

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Tanya Carter

Marketing & Corporate Communications

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +613 9417 5777 (9am - 5pm AEST)

Email: info@eyefigroup.com

https://www.eyefigroup.com/

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

The Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, opinions and analyses of management made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends in the delivery of services through its Cloud, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors management of the Company believes are appropriate, relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. All of these assumptions, estimates and opinions will necessarily be subject to change due to the effect of the Covid 19 virus. The Company has based the forward looking information on various material assumptions, including: despite the threat of the Covid 19 virus, the Company will sustain or increase profitability although on a slower projection then previously planned, and will be able to fund its operations with existing capital and projected revenue from its current agreements with its Channel Partners; the Company will be able to attract and retain key personnel in future if required; the general business, economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which the Company operates will remain positive as its services can be provided in the Company's Cloud although deliver of its hardware may be affect by supply chain disruptions; that the general regulatory environment will not change in a manner adverse to the business of the Company; the tax treatment of the Company and its subsidiary will remain constant and the Company will not become subject to any material legal proceedings; the economy generally; competition, and anticipated and unanticipated costs.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619455/EYEfi-Group-Technologies-Inc--New-Listing-on-the-CSE