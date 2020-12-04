On request of Atvexa AB, company registration number 556781-4024, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 8, 2020. The decision is conditional upon that Atvexa AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The B-shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has 12,143,298 shares of which 6,482,992 A-shares and 5,660,306 B-shares. Short Name: ATVEXA B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 5,660,306 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010599704 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 147039 ---------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 4020 Consumer products and services ------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.