The global road stud and delineator market size is poised to grow by USD 399.73 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising number of accidents has led to an increase in investments in transportation infrastructure, which will drive the growth of the road stud and delineator market during the forecast period. In addition, a fast and efficient road transport system plays a vital role in the development of a country's economy as it enables expansion of businesses and meets the requirements of the growing population and ensures national security. Projects involving transport infrastructure development have a direct and positive influence on the growth of the global road stud and delineator market, as they reinforce road safety and reduce the risk of road crashes and road traffic mishaps. Thus, the increase in investment in transport infrastructure and the rise in government spending on traffic safety equipment is expected to drive the growth of the global road stud and delineator market.

Report Highlights:

The major road stud and delineator market growth came from the road studs segment during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest road stud and delineator market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in government funding on infrastructure development and road safety initiatives.

The global road stud and delineator market is fragmented. 3M Co., American Louver Co., Brady Corp., Lindsay Corp., Marwood Group Ltd., Nucor Corp., SWARCO AG, ThreeD Plastics Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., and VOLKMANN ROSSBACH GmbH Co. KG. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this road stud and delineator market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global road stud and delineator market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising investment in transportation infrastructure will be a Key Market Trend

A recent study conducted in 2018 by the International Transport Forum (ITF) estimated that nearly 1.3-1.5 million deaths occur due to road crashes across the globe every year. The increase in road accidents has an impact on traffic regulations, which is prompting governments to take initiatives and invest in road safety equipment. This will drive the growth of the road stud and delineator market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Road Stud and Delineator Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist road stud and delineator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the road stud and delineator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the road stud and delineator market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of road stud and delineator market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Road stud Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Road delineator Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

American Louver Co.

Brady Corp.

Lindsay Corp.

Marwood Group Ltd.

Nucor Corp.

SWARCO AG

ThreeD Plastics Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc.

VOLKMANN ROSSBACH GmbH Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

