WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 December 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

Wincanton announces that it has received due notice of exercise in respect of an option granted to Mr Christopher Fenton, PDMR, under the Group's 2017 Long term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). The option was exercised in respect of 21,511 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("Shares") at nil cost. The exercise has settled on a net settlement basis, resulting in the sale of 11,400 shares.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Christopher Fenton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status MD Specialist Services & Group Strategy Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.510 11,400 d) Aggregated information N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 03 December 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange



For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Jane Glover

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com



Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.