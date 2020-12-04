Today, Sarah Cannon announced that 53 abstracts and presentations authored by Sarah Cannon experts have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting Exposition. Held virtually December 5-8, 2020, the ASH Annual Meeting Exposition will bring together thought leaders from across the globe to discuss innovative research in malignant and non-malignant blood cancer.

"Our network of experts are excited to share the latest advancements in blood cancer research at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, including important advances in CAR T-Cell Therapy and data from innovative studies for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease," says Fred LeMaistre, MD, Physician-in-Chief of Blood Cancers, Sarah Cannon. "We look forward to virtually coming together with experts from around the world to discuss the pivotal research and cutting-edge therapies that are changing the way we treat blood cancer."

Haydar Frangoul, MD, MS, Medical Director, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial, will present 'Safety and Efficacy of CTX001 in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease: Early Results from the Climb THAL-111 and Climb SCD-121 Studies of Autologous CRISPR-CAS9-Modified CD34+ Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells' during the Plenary Scientific Session on December 6 from 7-9am PST. Dr. Frangoul will also discuss this research during a press briefing as part of the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting Press Program taking place on December 5 from 9:30-10 a.m. PST.

Aravind Ramakrishnan, MD, Medical Director of Adult Blood and Marrow Transplant, Texas Transplant Institute at the Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Center at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, will present 'Phase 1 Alexander Study of AUTO3, the First CD19/22 Dual Targeting CAR T Cell Therapy, with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (r/r) DLBCL' in an oral presentation on December 7 from 9-10:30 a.m. PST.

Additionally, Ian Flinn, MD, PhD, Director of Lymphoma Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will chair the Satellite Symposia 'Addressing the Medical Need in CLL: How BTK Inhibitors Are Improving Outcomes' on December 4 from 7:30-9 a.m. PST and Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, Director of Myeloma Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will participate in an Education Session on 'The Emerging Role of Targeted Therapies and Cell Therapy in Transplant Live Q&A' on December 5 from 2-2:45 p.m. PST.

The 53 abstracts and presentations represent studies being conducted by investigators from Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network and Sarah Cannon Research Institute in affiliation with: Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center- HealthONE in Denver, Florida Cancer Specialists, Texas Oncology at Medical City Dallas in Dallas, Private Care at Guy's at London Bridge Hospital in London, UK, Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Center at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Center at St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., Texas Transplant Institute at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, and University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Additionally, ASH Annual Meeting Exposition posters with Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network experts as first authors will be presented by:

Carlos Bachier, MD, Director of Cellular Therapy Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute; Program Director, Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, will present on 'A Phase 1 Study of NKX101, an Allogeneic CAR Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy, in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)' on December 5 from 7am-3:30 p.m. PST and 'Costs and Adverse Events Associated with Ibrutinib or Ruxolitinib in Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease' on December 7 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.

Minoo Battiwalla, MD, MS, Director of Outcomes Research, Sarah Cannon, will present on 'Reduction in Transplantation Activity without Impairment in Outcomes in the Covid-19 Era- Data from the Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network (SCBCN)' on December 7 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.

Dr. Berdeja will present on 'Efficacy and Safety of Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121) in Elderly Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma: KarMMa Subgroup Analysis' on December 5 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.

William Donnellan, MD, Director of Leukemia/Myelodysplastic Syndrome Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present on 'Use of Venetoclax (VEN) and Hypomethylating Agents (HMA) in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in the United States (US) Real World (RW) Response, Treatment Duration, Dose and Schedule Modifications' on December 6 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.

Dr. Flinn will present on 'Debulking Regimens Prior to Initiating Venetoclax Therapy in Untreated Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Interim Results from a Phase 3b Study' on December 7 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.

Henning Schade, MD, Assistant Member Physician, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center HealthONE, will present on 'HPN217-3001: A Phase 1/2 Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study of the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of HPN217, a Bcma-Targeting T-Cell Engager, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma' on December 5 from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.

