Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Die "Achtfach-Wette" mit über 3.000 "Hebelfaktoren": Eine äußerst große Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
04.12.20
08:02 Uhr
2,210 Euro
-0,010
-0,45 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2202,25018:26
Actusnews Wire
04.12.2020 | 18:12
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: PRELIMINARY APPROVAL FROM BANK AND BOND LENDERS FOR A SEASON PGE OF EUR 76.4 MILLION - COVENANT HOLIDAY AS OF 31/12/20

Lyon, 4 December 2020


Olympique Lyonnais has obtained preliminary approval from its bank and bond lenders to implement an additional* loan guaranteed by the French government ("PGE"), a so-called "Season PGE" of €76.4 million with a maturity of 12 months. At the end of that period, the Group would be able to exercise a 1-5-year amortisation option.

The legal documentation is being drafted and could be signed by end-December, provided all conditions precedent are met. The funds would be made available immediately following the closing.


In the context of the current Covid-19 crisis, this new financing would strengthen the Group's available cash and give the Group the flexibility it needs to plan its future development with confidence.


At the same time, given the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group's bank and bond lenders have agreed to grant a "covenant holiday"** as of 31 December 2020.


* On 23 July 2020, OL Groupe subscribed to a PGE of €92.6 million, with a maturity of 12 months. At the end of that period, the Group can exercise a 1-5-year amortisation option.

** Temporary exemption from covenant ratios.


Next press release: Revenue for the first half of 2020/21 on 16 February 2021 after Euronext markets close.


OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymqfk8WZZG7KnW1qaZVpl2qZb5pjlGnJbWGdxWSeacjGbZuUlWxnb5mYZm9nmG1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66384-olg-041220-pge-2-saisons-20-21-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.