Casumo give Reading FC Rainbow goal nets in a first for the league

SWIEQI, Malta, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading FC will support Rainbow Laces week by going one further and change their goal nets to Rainbow Nets in their game against Nottingham Forest. Reading FC players will also wear the Rainbow coloured laces and a special logo has been created for the match day shirts.

Saturday 5th December's 12:30 pm kick-off at the Madejski Stadium will be broadcast on Sky with the Rainbow Nets making their league debut. The Madejski will look extra special with the new goal nets in place and more initiatives are in place to give more exposure to Stonewall's initiative.

In preparation for the big week, the goal nets were checked by the matchday officials, representatives from the league and also trialled by Hawkeye to ensure the play will not be affected in any manner. Reading manager Veljko Paunovic was the first to give his nod of approval and helped get the ball rolling by supporting the campaign and idea too.

The rainbow goal nets are supplied by principal partners Casumo , who will also donate the goal nets and cash to a selected charity after the match.

Magic boots trigger donations to charity

Casumo have pledged to donate £10 for every pass made by a Reading FC player wearing the Rainbow shirts. A further £100 will be donated with each Reading goal against Nottingham Forest. The Rainbow shirts make the players ultra-special for this game as they have the power to change lives through the donations made by Casumo.

In last season's home game against Leeds United, Reading FC players wore the rainbow laces to show their support to the initiative and we will be supporting the same initiative this season.

Logo change

For this match, Casumo will also change the logo on the Reading FC shirts replacing the dark typeface with a rainbow coloured one. The match-worn shirts will also be donated to charity after the game. The rainbow-coloured logo was also worn last season and was popular amongst fans who reacted well when the Royals played in the changed strip.

With the match being broadcast live on Sky we look forward to seeing a league first in the Championship. 2000 fans are allowed to attend the match at the Madejski stadium following more updates regarding Covid 19.

Reading FC and Casumo are excited and proud to support such an important initiative by Stonewall and continue to increase awareness around the subject of inclusion in football. You can also look out for animated match highlights which will be shared on Reading FC's social media channels in the week after the Forest encounter.

Each Reading FC pass against Nottingham Forest counts more, and you can celebrate each Reading goal more knowing that it means more than just a goal! These laces will help Reading FC with their goals, and Stonewall reach their goal of spreading awareness around a very important aspect of our lives.

