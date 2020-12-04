DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the half-year financial report 2020 - 2021

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Availability of the half-year financial report 2020 - 2021 04-Dec-2020 / 18:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release First half 2020-2021 results Availability of the half-year financial report Strasbourg (France), December 4, 2020 - 2CRSi, a French manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces today the availability of its half-year financial report. 2CRSi announces that its half-year financial report for the 6-month period from February 1 to August 31, 2020 has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). The report includes the half-year 2020 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the first half of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-year consolidated financial statements. The half-year financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website. An English version will be available soon. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of €145.3m. The Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [1] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF [2] Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 1153043 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1153043 04-Dec-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcd04e974652f8e8d4d3582e2ce7357d&application_id=1153043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7262f279cb5e1bef336ea06a8437f6b7&application_id=1153043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2020 12:40 ET (17:40 GMT)