The global non-resilient flooring market size is poised to grow by 1240.00 million m2 during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005469/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-resilient Flooring Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The non-resilient flooring market is driven by the rapid growth in residential construction. Emerging economies such as China, India, and countries in South-East Asia in APAC recorded strong construction activity in the last few years. In India, the implementation of the RERA in 2017 has boosted investments in the residential sector. Also, significant budget allocations by the Indian government for the development of smart cities will raise demand for non-resilient flooring during the forecast period. South-East Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, including Hong Kong, also reported robust residential construction activity. Construction activity also expanded at a moderate rate across developed economies, including the US and Western Europe

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major non-resilient flooring market growth came from the ceramics segment in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest non-resilient flooring market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing construction activities in countries.

The global non-resilient flooring market is fragmented. Armstrong Flooring Inc., Crossville Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Gerflor Group, Milliken Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, Shaw Industries Group Inc., and Tarkett Group. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this non-resilient flooring market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global non-resilient flooring market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Popularity of Engineered Hardwood Floors will be a Key Market Trend

Engineered hardwood flooring products are becoming highly popular, especially in the US, Western Europe, and other developed markets, as they have several benefits over the solid hardwood flooring. Engineered hardwood is produced by incorporating a thin layer of natural wood over a dimensionally stable plywood base and requires less wood during production. The plywood base in engineered hardwood flooring offers higher moisture resistance compared to solid hardwood flooring while providing innate properties of wood such as temperature insulation. Rapid advancements in floor printing technology have enabled vendors such as Mohawk Industries and Mannington Mills to offer engineered hardwood flooring products in a wide range of designs. Thus, the growth of engineered hardwood flooring is expected to boost demand for wood flooring, which augurs well for the global non-resilient flooring market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Non-resilient Flooring Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist non-resilient flooring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the non-resilient flooring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the non-resilient flooring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-resilient flooring market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Product by volume

Ceramics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wood and laminates Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product by volume

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Crossville Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Gerflor Group

Milliken Co.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE

R.A.K Ceramics PJSC

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Tarkett Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005469/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/