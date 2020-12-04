The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market size is poised to grow by USD 862.29 million during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 22% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The BYOD and enterprise mobility market is driven by the cost savings with BYOD. BYOD offers a huge benefit to the company in terms of cost-savings as the organizations do not have to spend on expensive devices for employees. In addition, employees can work from almost anywhere using the same device for both business and personal requirements. This relieves them from carrying more than one mobile device. Employees who might not be able to come to the office because of bad weather conditions or traffic congestion can work from home or anywhere else. Sometimes, it leads to savings on the budget by shifting the cost of purchasing the mobile device to the user.

Report Highlights:

The major BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth came from the devices segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest BYOD and enterprise mobility market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the presence of a mobile workforce and the increase in the adoption of enterprise mobility solutions.

The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is fragmented. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this BYOD and enterprise mobility market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Awareness of Cloud-based BYOD Security will be a Key Market Trend

The growing awareness of cloud-based BYOD security is one of the key BYOD and enterprise mobility market trends. The need for secure storage applications while reducing hardware costs gives traction to the demand for cloud-based BYOD security. Cloud security is convenient and cost-effective, can be controlled remotely, does not need additional hardware or software, and provides better protection, reduced bandwidth congestion, and also enables uninterrupted internet connection. Companies are increasingly adopting open-source BYOD security services that protect all relevant personal information, provides security against cyber threats and attacks, and limits access to critical data.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the BYOD and enterprise mobility market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the BYOD and enterprise mobility market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of BYOD and enterprise mobility market vendors

