The commercial foodservice equipment market in us is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of 1%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market in US: Is driven by the usage of energy-efficient equipment

The energy-efficient equipment helps these foodservice people to increase their profit margin, draw customer attention by introducing new energy-efficient CFSE, and meet the growing demand for energy-efficient technologies from end-users. The energy star certification is also a key factor that the manufacturers are striving to get, which will eventually drive the sales volume of CFSE. Energy efficiency is expected to play a huge part in the growth of the foodservice equipment market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing focus on advanced equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market In US: Growing Focus On Advanced Equipment

The increasing focus on the usage of advanced equipment is turning out to be a great prospect for the commercial foodservice equipment market in the US for the next four years. Advanced equipment includes helps reduce the time as it offers better sensors and controls, ensures efficiency, and enhances the user experience by making the cooking experience more interactive.

"Energy-efficient equipment provides an opportunity for manufacturers to increase their profit margins. Owing to the increasing focus of end-users on cutting down energy consumption, many manufacturers are also trying to introduce new commercial food service equipment, which are more efficient than conventional ones," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the commercial foodservice equipment market in us by Product (Refrigeration and ice machine, Foodservice disposables and gloves, Primary cooking equipment, Storage and handling equipment, and Others).

The Commercial refrigerators and ice machines will lead the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market in US during 2019. The segment includes machines like walk-in coolers, display cases, refrigerators, ice-making machinery, deep freezers, and chest coolers, blast chillers, and standard refrigerators.

