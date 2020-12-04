Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2020) - XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPI) today announced its acquisition of controlling interest in the plasma-waste-to-energy company, adaptiveARC Inc.



XcelPlus International Inc.

The acquisition of adaptiveARC, which had been in progress for three years, also gives XcelPlus ownership of the patents, intellectual property and contacts of adaptiveARC, along with any ongoing contracts adaptiveARC had enacted.

From the time of its founding in 2009, adaptiveARC developed and deployed several gasifiers that converted garbage and hazardous materials into a syngas that was used to power generators and concrete facilities.

The smallest adaptiveARC gasifier can process up to 25 tons of waste into a syngas capable of generating enough clean hydrogen and diesel fuel to power more than 300 homes or small businesses on a daily basis.





adaptiveARC Gasifier



"This is one of many acquisitions we intend to make as we continue to develop XcelPlus into a leading alternative energy company," said XcelPlus CEO, Charles Robinson. "XcelPlus intends to take the technology of adaptiveARC to the next level by upgrading the designs of units that can process up to 1,000 plus tons of waste per day, and by integrating the company's other patented and soon-to-be-patented technologies and intellectual property into the current offerings of XcelPlus."





adaptiveARC Gasifier 1

Robinson also announced the near completion of XcelPlus' CE25H plasma gasification line, which is expected produce up to 1,000 kg of hydrogen from waste, while larger units presently in development are expected to produce around 40 tons of hydrogen per day.

"In the near future, we will be able to combine the larger units with the smaller units to produce enough energy to power small cities with their own waste streams," explained Robinson. "Emerging chemical and manufacturing companies will be able to create internal microgrids from their own waste streams. Thanks to our acquisition of adaptiveARC, the future is limitless."

Robinson further announced XcelPlus' 2021 plan to open training centers alongside demonstration centers, with California, Nevada and Florida being the likeliest candidates for the placement of these centers. Robinson also mentioned that talks are underway between XcelPlus and an entity in Hawaii about a waste-to-energy project in that state.

"We are committed to the restructuring of our company as we look forward to a prosperous 2021," said Robinson.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Although XcelPlus International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by XcelPlus International Inc or any other person that the objective and plans of XcelPlus International Inc will be achieved.

XcelPlus International Inc.

Reno, Nevada 89521

Phone: (346)-348-4034

http://xcelplusint.com

