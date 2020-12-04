GoooGreen Inc.: GoooGreen Announces Name Change To Winners, Inc., Ticker Symbol Change To WNRS And 10 For 1 Forward Stock Split Effective December 7th, 2020

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) announced today that, effective December 7th ,2020, the Company will change its name to Winners, Inc. to better suit the direction of the Company. In connection with the name change, a temporary symbol, GOOOD, has been assigned to the Company which will be changed to WNRS twenty business days from December 7th ,2020. The Company has also effected a forward split of ten to one of both its authorized and outstanding common shares.

Tom Terwilliger, GoooGreen CEO stated, "With Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time hit leader joining VegasWINNERS as spokesperson, the timing of the Company name change, ticker symbol change and forward stock split more appropriately reflect our business model as a leading sports handicapper."

VegasWINNERS recently launched its newly designed website, providing sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice. Leading the group of world class handicappers on VegasWINNERS is Wayne Allyn Root, the man who has single-handedly merged sports gambling into Wall Street investment advice, and is the only sports handicapper awarded a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

Wayne Allyn Root, VegasWINNERS CEO stated, "All those now-legal, online sports bettors need professional analysis, research and advice. That's exactly what we provide to an exploding market of millions of brand new amateur sports bettors."

More than $20 billion has been bet with U.S. sportsbooks since the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 on May 14, 2018. The federal statute, commonly referred to as PASPA, had restricted regulated sports betting to primarily Nevada for 26 years, before being ruled unconstitutional. Eighteen states -- representing just over 30% of the U.S. population -- now have regulated sports betting markets, with several more states close to authorizing sports wagering. The District of Columbia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Washington and Virginia have passed legislation, and 16 additional states have active sports betting bills, according to the American Gaming Association. In the coming years, industry authorities expect more than half the states in the U.S. to offer legal sports betting. Twelve states have approved full-scale online sports betting, including in Tennessee and Virginia, which will offer online wagering only. Of the $4.6 billion bet with New Jersey sportsbooks in 2019, approximately 84% of it was placed online.

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC "GOOO") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS was founded by Wayne Allyn Root. For more information please visit GoooGreens website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mario Flores

Sportivo

323-314-1818

mario.flores@sportivo.us

SOURCE: GoooGreen Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619506/GoooGreen-Announces-Name-Change-To-Winners-Inc-Ticker-Symbol-Change-To-WNRS-And-10-For-1-Forward-Stock-Split-Effective-December-7th-2020