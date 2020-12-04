Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Aegis Capital Corp. VIRTUAL Leadership Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis") a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Leadership Conference taking place on Monday December 7th, 2020 through Thursday December 10th, 2020

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased to announce the Aegis Capital Corp. Annual Leadership Conference. In the best interest of the health, safety and well-being of our financial professionals, our sponsor partners and all of our families, we decided it would not be advisable to host our previously scheduled in-person conference; however we are excited to host the conference virtually and feel that our financial professionals and sponsors will have a productive and educational experience."

Joseph LaScala, Senior Managing Director - Head of Alternative Investments commented: "As a firm we had to adapt to the challenges we now face in providing our financial professionals access to the products and services that exist on our well diversified alternative investment platform here at Aegis Capital. A virtual conference at this time makes the most sense and our platform companies, along with their executives and support staff, could not have been more excited to work with us on this project. While we are looking forward to going back to our in-person national conference program when it is safe to do so, we are confident that this new type of event will be very successful and we may be able to utilize some of the efficiencies learned along the way in the future."

About Aegis Capital Corporation:

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619576/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Aegis-Capital-Corp-VIRTUAL-Leadership-Conference