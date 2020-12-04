Anzeige
Freitag, 04.12.2020
Die "Achtfach-Wette" mit über 3.000 "Hebelfaktoren": Eine äußerst große Spekulation!
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2020 | 21:08
Credent Capital Corp. Announces Director & Officer Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / Credent Capital Corp. (NEX:CDT.H) ("Credent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its November 9, 2020, announcement of a director and officer resignation, the directors of the Company have approved the appointment of Mr. Lonny Wong as a director and chief financial officer of the Company.

Mr. Wong is a founding partner at Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP and has extensive experience serving public companies. Saturna Group is a boutique firm specializing in providing auditing, assurance, and consulting services to public companies and companies looking to go public in Canada or in the United States.

On behalf of the Board,
"John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

John A. Versfelt
20 Sixth Street, New Westminster, BC V3L 2Y8
604-527-8146; Email: jav@armc.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Credent Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619571/Credent-Capital-Corp-Announces-Director-Officer-Appointment

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
