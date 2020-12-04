The packaged rice noodles market is poised to grow by USD 717.95 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005529/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly
The report on the packaged rice noodles market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prominence of online shopping.
The packaged rice noodles market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for instant cup rice noodles and packaging innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged rice noodles market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The packaged rice noodles market covers the following areas:
Packaged Rice Noodles Market Sizing
Packaged Rice Noodles Market Forecast
Packaged Rice Noodles Market Analysis
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Companies Mentioned
- Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.
- Clearspring Ltd.
- itsu Ltd.
- Kikkoman Corp.
- Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd.
- Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Orkla ASA
- Thai Preserved Food Factory Co. Ltd.
- Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.
- Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Noodles Market Global noodles market is segmented by product (instant noodles and dried others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Wasabi Market Global wasabi market is segmented by application (food and beverages and medical and nutraceuticals) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Packaged rice vermicelli Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Packaged rice stick and other rice noodles Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foodservice Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.
- Clearspring Ltd.
- itsu Ltd.
- Kikkoman Corp.
- Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd.
- Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Orkla ASA
- Thai Preserved Food Factory Co. Ltd.
- Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd.
- Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005529/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/