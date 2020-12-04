The luxury handbags market is expected to grow by USD 0.17 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Handbags Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The focus on product premiumization is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products will hamper growth.
Luxury Handbags Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the market saw maximum growth in the offline distribution channel segment in 2019. The availability of all products at a single stop encourages consumers to prefer offline stores. This is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the segment.
Luxury Handbags Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased spending by millennials on personal luxury goods and an increase in the working women population are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.
China is the key market for luxury handbags in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Burberry Group Plc
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Dolce Gabbana Srl
- Hermès International
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- PRADA Group
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Tapestry Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
