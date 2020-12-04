The luxury handbags market is expected to grow by USD 0.17 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005530/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Handbags Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The focus on product premiumization is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products will hamper growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44325

Luxury Handbags Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the market saw maximum growth in the offline distribution channel segment in 2019. The availability of all products at a single stop encourages consumers to prefer offline stores. This is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the segment.

Luxury Handbags Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased spending by millennials on personal luxury goods and an increase in the working women population are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.

China is the key market for luxury handbags in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Luxury Watch Market Global luxury watch market is segmented by end-user (men and women), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Clutch Bag Market Global clutch bag market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Burberry Group Plc

CHANEL Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Dolce Gabbana Srl

Hermès International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

PRADA Group

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Tapestry Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Burberry Group Plc

CHANEL Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Dolce Gabbana Srl

Hermès International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

PRADA Group

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Tapestry Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005530/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/