The new offshore decommissioning market research report from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005542/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Decommissioning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the maturing oil and gas fields and aging platforms," says a senior analyst for the Energy industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the offshore decommissioning market size to grow by USD 1.77 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The offshore decommissioning market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.17%.

Based on the service, the well plugging and abandonment segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the presence of numerous mature offshore oil and gas wells globally, especially in the GoM and the North Sea.

The growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

55% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

The growth of the market in Europe is driven by factors such as the increasing number of mature offshore infrastructure in the basins of the North Sea and stringent regulatory environment in major oil and gas-producing countries such as the UK and Norway.

The UK and Norway are the key markets for offshore decommissioning in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Related Reports on Energy Include:

Global Offshore Drilling Market Global offshore drilling market is segmented by application (shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Global offshore oil and gas pipeline market is segmented by product (gas and oil) and geography (Europe, MEA, APAC, South America, and North America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The offshore decommissioning market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The offshore decommissioning market is segmented by Service (Well plugging and abandonment, Platform removal, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aker Solutions ASA, General Electric Co., Halliburton Co., John Wood Group Plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, TETRA Technologies Inc., and Weatherford International Plc

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005542/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/