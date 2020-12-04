Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 decembre/December 2020) The common shares of West Mining Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the Kagoot Brook Property located near Bathhurst, New Brunswick, comprised of one mineral tenure covering 4,233 hectares.

_________________________________



Les actions ordinaires de West Mining Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

West Mining Corp. est une société d'exploration minière axée sur la propriété Kagoot Brook située près de Bathhurst, au Nouveau-Brunswick, qui comprend une tenure minière couvrant 4 233 hectares.

Issuer/Émetteur: West Mining Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): WEST Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 7 395 334 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 2 346 666 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mineral Exploration CUSIP: 954606 109 ISIN: CA954606 1 1099 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: $CDN/CDN$ Trading Date/Date de negociation: December 7 2020/le 7 decembre Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: October 31/le 31 Octobre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com