Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2020) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX" or the "Company") announced that Mr. Toby Pierce has resigned from its Board of Directors given growing business commitments outside of DelphX. The Company has accepted Mr. Pierce's resignation with immediate effect.

Mr. Patrick Wood, President and CEO said, "The Board is grateful for the valuable contributions that Mr. Pierce has made to the Company since going public in 2018 and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on optimizing credit markets. Its Cloud-based technology, actuarial science and reinsurance protocols enable fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk. The new DelphX platform will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Covered Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, with each CPO strike-price equaling the par value of its underlying security.

Covered Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of a single underlying security or optionally participate in a pool of diversified risks that broadly diffuses the impact of credit events.

All CPOs and CRNs will be collateralized by investment grade assets held in custody by an independent custodian.

