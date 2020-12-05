The gamification market is expected to grow by USD 17.56 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and inconsistency will hamper growth.

Gamification Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum demand for gamification solutions from the healthcare industry in 2019. This can be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of value-based care, increasing digital healthcare applications, and the growing adoption of health insurance. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Gamification Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of the market in North America is due to factors such as the high internet and smartphone penetration, the presence of a well-developed communication network, and the presence of a well organized retail sector.

The US and Canada are the key markets for gamification in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Allen Interactions Inc.

Ambition

BI WORLDWIDE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

Hoopla Software Inc.

Intertek Group Plc

Microsoft Corp.

MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

SAP SE

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer-driven application Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Enterprise-driven application Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Entertainment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Need

Market segments

Comparison by Need

User engagement Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brand loyalty Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brand awareness Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Training Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motivation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Need

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

