The gamification market is expected to grow by USD 17.56 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005520/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gamification Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly
The increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and inconsistency will hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44285
Gamification Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum demand for gamification solutions from the healthcare industry in 2019. This can be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of value-based care, increasing digital healthcare applications, and the growing adoption of health insurance. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Gamification Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of the market in North America is due to factors such as the high internet and smartphone penetration, the presence of a well-developed communication network, and the presence of a well organized retail sector.
The US and Canada are the key markets for gamification in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Mobile Analytics Market Global mobile analytics market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others), platform (Android, iOS, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Streaming Analytics Market Global streaming analytics market is segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Allen Interactions Inc.
- Ambition
- BI WORLDWIDE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Hoopla Software Inc.
- Intertek Group Plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.
- SAP SE
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer-driven application Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Enterprise-driven application Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Entertainment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Need
- Market segments
- Comparison by Need
- User engagement Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brand loyalty Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brand awareness Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Training Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Motivation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Need
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allen Interactions Inc.
- Ambition
- BI WORLDWIDE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Hoopla Software Inc.
- Intertek Group Plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005520/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/