Technavio has been monitoring the home furniture market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 8.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005524/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the home furniture market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The living room furniture segment led the market in 2019.



The living room furniture segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The increase in online sales is one of the major trends in the market.



The increase in online sales is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are the top players in the market.



Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growing real estate industry. However, the inherent threat from the re-used furniture market might challenge growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Ready To Assemble Furniture Market Global ready to assemble furniture market is segmented by product (home and office), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Luxury Furniture Market Global luxury furniture market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), application (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing real estate industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the inherent threat from the re-used furniture market is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this home furniture market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Home Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product Living Room Furniture Bedroom Furniture Storage Furniture Others

Distribution Channel Brick And Mortar Online Mode



Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The home furniture market in us report covers the following areas:

Home Furniture Market in US Size

Home Furniture Market in US Trends

Home Furniture Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the Home Furniture Market growth in the US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist home furniture market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the home furniture market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home furniture market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home furniture market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Living room furniture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bedroom furniture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage furniture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Brick and mortar Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online mode Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour Flanigan Furniture

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005524/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/