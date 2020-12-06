A strong week for Oil means a strong week for the ATX. With OMV 7,11 per cent up the index also gained 2,22 per cent. News came from Vienna Insurance Group (2), Lenzing, Marinomed, Palfinger, Zumtobel, Vienna Stock Exchange (2), Andritz (2), Kapsch TrafficCom, OMV/Verbund, Wienerberger, Immofinanz, Porr, Mayr-Melnhof and Palfinger. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 2,22% to 2.656,62 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -16,64%. Up to now there were 113 days with a positive and 124 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 17,74% away, from the low 62,9%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,48%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,52%. These are the best-performers this week: OMV 7,11% in front of Kapsch TrafficCom 6% and EVN 5,15%. And the ...

